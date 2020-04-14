|
|
David Wayne Spooner
Sebastian - David W. Spooner, 60, died unexpectedly April 10th, 2020 at Sebastian River Medical Center. He was born March 13, 1960 in Bangor, Maine, the son of Ialda J. (Clair) Raymond and Carroll O. Spooner.
David graduated from Bucksport High School in 1978. He worked in construction for most of his working years. He was active in the VFW and currently was the Auxiliary President of the Sebastian branch. He loved to golf, the feel and sounds of the ocean and sports of all kinds.
He leaves behind two children with former wife Paula Spooner, Brad and his wife Jessica with their son, Knox, from Arlington, TX and Brittney and her husband Daniel Santora with their son, Paxton, from Walker, LA. He has two siblings, Lynn S Coombs and her husband, Melvin with their three children of Orrington, ME and Greg C Spooner and his wife, Judy, of Mariahville, ME and a step-mother, Gail Spooner of Bar Harbor, ME. He is also remembered by two special friends, Lucia Jandreau of Vero Beach, FL and Larry Susdorf of Sebastian, FL. He is predeceased by both parents.
Published in the TC Palm from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020