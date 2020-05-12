Services
Service
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for Dean Anderson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dean V. Anderson


1919 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dean V. Anderson Obituary
Dean V. Anderson

Dean Vernon Anderson, age 100, passed away on May 5, 2020. He was born December 13 1919, in Wyoming, Iowa, to Corwin and Margaret Anderson.

He married his loving wife, Beverly Hanson, in 1941. They remained happily married for 78 years. They made their home in Rock Island, IL, where Dean worked for Montgomery Elevator Co. for 43 years before retiring in 1982. He permanently moved to Stuart, FL, in 1984, where he resided until his passing in 2020.

He is survived by his wife, Beverly Anderson, Stuart, FL, sons, Gary Anderson of Stuart, FL/Frederic, Wisconsin and Kirk Anderson of Batavia, IL. Dean was blessed with 4 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and one grandson. Dean will be cremated and internment will be at Moline Memorial Park Cemetery, Moline, IL, in a private service at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Treasure Coast Hospice Foundation, Stuart, Florida.
Published in the TC Palm from May 12 to May 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dean's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -