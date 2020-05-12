|
|
Dean V. Anderson
Dean Vernon Anderson, age 100, passed away on May 5, 2020. He was born December 13 1919, in Wyoming, Iowa, to Corwin and Margaret Anderson.
He married his loving wife, Beverly Hanson, in 1941. They remained happily married for 78 years. They made their home in Rock Island, IL, where Dean worked for Montgomery Elevator Co. for 43 years before retiring in 1982. He permanently moved to Stuart, FL, in 1984, where he resided until his passing in 2020.
He is survived by his wife, Beverly Anderson, Stuart, FL, sons, Gary Anderson of Stuart, FL/Frederic, Wisconsin and Kirk Anderson of Batavia, IL. Dean was blessed with 4 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and one grandson. Dean will be cremated and internment will be at Moline Memorial Park Cemetery, Moline, IL, in a private service at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Treasure Coast Hospice Foundation, Stuart, Florida.
Published in the TC Palm from May 12 to May 13, 2020