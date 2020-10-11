Deanna M Krueger



Stuart - Deanna M. Krueger, 78, of Stuart, FL, passed away on October 2, 2020. Dee was an amazingly strong woman and will be remembered for her devotion and loyalty to her family and friends.



Born in St. Clair Shores, MI on December 13, 1941, she spent her childhood and early life there before moving to Florida in 1981. She was one of the hardest workers at any job she did, and worked for many years at Martin Memorial before retiring in 2004. She loved reading, puzzles, George Jones, game shows, and animals, but most of all, her precious family. She lived her life for them, and she was the rock on which they depended.



Dee is survived by her 7 beloved children, 8 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, her sister, her brother, and an abundance of nieces, nephews, and friends. She will join in Heaven, her parents, sister, brother, 2 grandsons and 1 great-grandson. Truly one of a kind, Dee will be missed tremendously by all who knew and loved her.









