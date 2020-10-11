1/1
Deanna M. Krueger
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Deanna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Deanna M Krueger

Stuart - Deanna M. Krueger, 78, of Stuart, FL, passed away on October 2, 2020. Dee was an amazingly strong woman and will be remembered for her devotion and loyalty to her family and friends.

Born in St. Clair Shores, MI on December 13, 1941, she spent her childhood and early life there before moving to Florida in 1981. She was one of the hardest workers at any job she did, and worked for many years at Martin Memorial before retiring in 2004. She loved reading, puzzles, George Jones, game shows, and animals, but most of all, her precious family. She lived her life for them, and she was the rock on which they depended.

Dee is survived by her 7 beloved children, 8 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, her sister, her brother, and an abundance of nieces, nephews, and friends. She will join in Heaven, her parents, sister, brother, 2 grandsons and 1 great-grandson. Truly one of a kind, Dee will be missed tremendously by all who knew and loved her.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in TC Palm on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Edgley Cremation Services
4128 Westroads Drive, Suite 203
West Palm Beach, FL 33407
(561) 640-9009
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Edgley Cremation Services

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved