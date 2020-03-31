|
Deanne Hare
Deanne Hare passed away March 25, 2020, to join the love of her life, Tommy, her beloved Mother Jeri, her first "hairless" little dog Woody and the other little dogs she loved so much.
Deanne didn't care what people thought of her so I'm not going to list her many accomplishments, but in case Facebook fails, I want to let the countless people that she opened her home to (and kitchen!), know of her passing.
Because of the Corona Virus, there is no memorial service planned so keep her in your thoughts, raise your glass and toast her with a smile!
I am extremely grateful for the 30 years that I have been friends with this incredible woman and for all of our "remember when's", so thank you my friend, I love you.
Always,
Rachelle
Published in the TC Palm from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2020