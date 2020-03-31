Services
Strunk Funeral Home and Crematory
916 17th Street
Vero Beach, FL 32960
(772) 562-2325
For more information about
Deanne Hare
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Deanne Hare
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Deanne Hare

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Deanne Hare Obituary
Deanne Hare

Deanne Hare passed away March 25, 2020, to join the love of her life, Tommy, her beloved Mother Jeri, her first "hairless" little dog Woody and the other little dogs she loved so much.

Deanne didn't care what people thought of her so I'm not going to list her many accomplishments, but in case Facebook fails, I want to let the countless people that she opened her home to (and kitchen!), know of her passing.

Because of the Corona Virus, there is no memorial service planned so keep her in your thoughts, raise your glass and toast her with a smile!

I am extremely grateful for the 30 years that I have been friends with this incredible woman and for all of our "remember when's", so thank you my friend, I love you.

Always,

Rachelle
Published in the TC Palm from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Deanne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -