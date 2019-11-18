|
Deborah W. Zimmerman
On November 17th, 2019 Deborah W. Zimmerman, 78, loving wife of Paul Zimmerman and mother of two daughters, passed away at home with her family at her side after a long battle with lung cancer. She was born on January 28th, 1941 in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania, daughter of J. Gilmore and Bertha Tyson. Debbie graduated from Endicott College in Beverly, Mass, on September 2nd,1961, she married Paul Zimmerman, they lived in Montclair NJ 1964 thru 1984 then moved to Tuftonboro, NH in 1984. She raised two daughters Heidi, who lives in California and Heather, who lives in Alaska. Debbie had a passion for the outdoors and traveled and camped all over the world. She summered in Sandwich as a child and fell in love with Wolfeboro, NH. Loved to camp, play bridge, and hike. Golfing with her lady friends made her day. She was a member of the Wolfeboro DAR, and a long-time member of Bald Peak Colony Club in Melvin Village and the Harbour Ridge Golf Club in Stuart, Florida.
Deborah was predeceased by her mother Bertha, father Gilmore and survived by her husband Paul, daughters Heidi and Heather, three grandsons, Millen, Mason and Talon. Two brothers Peter and Gilly and several nephews and nieces. One of her last requests, she asked her family to say goodbye to all her friends, we said we would be delighted to do so, she quickly said thank you. She was always a very proper lady.
A private family funeral service will be held, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Castle in the Clouds, Castle Preservation Society, PO Box 687, Moultonboro, NH 03254.
If you would like to extend a condolence or leave a fond memory, please contact www.lord funeralhome.com. Paul Zimmerman, Box 300, Wolfeboro Falls, NH 03896. [email protected]
Published in the TC Palm from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2019