Denise Marie Vitale



Stuart - It is with great sadness that the family of Denise Marie (nee Cafiero) Vitale, 62, formerly of Jersey City/Bayonne, NJ announce her passing on September 13, 2020. Denise passed peacefully at her home in Stuart, Fl after a brave battle with cancer surrounded by her loving family and friends.



Born to Alice and John Cafiero on October 16, 1957, Denise graduated from Bayonne High School and went on to have a very successful career with the federal government. She worked at the Military Ocean Terminal, Bayonne (MOTBY) for 20 plus years starting as a Clerk Stenographer and working her way up the ranks as an Engineering Draftsman. When the MOTBY closed in 1998 after a base closure, Denise continued her engineering career at the Army Corp of Engineers in Jersey City. She ultimately retired after 30 plus years of government service moving to enjoy the beaches of Florida, where she has resided for the last 7 years.



Denise always had a smile on her face and a joke on her lips. She was an inspiration to all that knew her. She was a kind and gentle soul who loved spending time with family and friends. She enjoyed life to the fullest and was always there to brighten the lives of others. She worked tirelessly and selflessly as a volunteer at the Women's Club of Stuart. Denise was loved and adored by all who had the privilege of knowing her.



Denise is predeceased by her loving husband William Vitale, her adoring parents John and Alice Cafiero, and her brother Dennis Cafiero. She is survived by her dear brothers Friar Johnpaul Cafiero, William Cafiero, and Kevin Cafiero, her dear sister-in-law Irene Cafiero, her cherished nieces Christie Cafiero, Cynthia (Sean) Spencer, and Denise Cafiero, and her adored great nieces Kaeley and Audrey and great nephew Gavin.



A celebration of Denise's life will be held on November 14th from 2-4pm at Bayonne Memorial Home, 854 Avenue C Bayonne, NJ 07002. In lieu of flowers, donations in Denise's name may be sent to Treasure Coast Hospice, 1201 SE Indian Street, Stuart, Florida 34997.









