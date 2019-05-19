Services
Thomas S. Lowther Funeral Home
1655 27th Street
Vero Beach, FL 32960
(772) 778-3233
Dennis Kennedy Larner

Dennis Kennedy Larner

Vero Beach, FL

Dennis Larner, 78, of Vero Beach, FL, passed away May 7, 2019 after a short illness. Dennis was born June 20, 1940 in Phoenix, AZ to Lowell and Odella Larner. He did it his way & worked to the top in the textile industry. He then had a 2nd life selling real estate in Vero Beach, where he lived for 22 yrs.

Dennis is survived by 3 sons, Dan (Debbie), Dale, & Daryl (Angie), and 2 grandkids, Sophie & Zack.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to VNA Hospice House, 1110 35th Lane, Vero Beach, FL 32960.

An online guestbook is available at www.lowtherfuneralhome.com
Published in the TC Palm on May 19, 2019
