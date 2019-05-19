|
Dennis Kennedy Larner
Vero Beach, FL
Dennis Larner, 78, of Vero Beach, FL, passed away May 7, 2019 after a short illness. Dennis was born June 20, 1940 in Phoenix, AZ to Lowell and Odella Larner. He did it his way & worked to the top in the textile industry. He then had a 2nd life selling real estate in Vero Beach, where he lived for 22 yrs.
Dennis is survived by 3 sons, Dan (Debbie), Dale, & Daryl (Angie), and 2 grandkids, Sophie & Zack.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to VNA Hospice House, 1110 35th Lane, Vero Beach, FL 32960.
Published in the TC Palm on May 19, 2019