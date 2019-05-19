|
|
Dennis Wayne Larsen
Plymouth, MN
Dennis Wayne Larsen, 80, of Minneapolis, MN and Port Saint Lucie, FL, passed away on Sunday, May 12, 2019 after a brief illness. He was born and raised in Willison, ND, to the late Etlar Larsen and Gladys Larsen Forseth.
He graduated from the University of North Dakota and shortly afterwards started a lifelong career at Texaco in sales and marketing. He loved volunteering at Heathcote Botanical Gardens and the Human Society of the Treasure Coast. Dennis also enjoyed being a handyman and fixing things for friends and family, traveling, cooking and nature.
Dennis is survived by his loving family, his wife of 58 years Beverly R. Larsen; children Michelle L. Fortezzo (Chris) of Highland Park, IL; Theresa J. Worthington (Mike) of Maple Grove, MN; brother Glenn Larsen (Cheryl) of Lakeside, MT, and his three grandchildren Jack, Joe and Abby Worthington.
A celebration of life will be held in MN and FL at a later date.
In lieu of flowers donations may be sent to Heathcote Botanical Gardens 210 Savannah Road, Fort Pierce, Florida 34982.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted in the care of Martin Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences and expressions of sympathy can be made by visiting www.Martin-Funeral.com.
Published in the TC Palm on May 19, 2019