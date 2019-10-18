|
|
Dermod "Derry" Ives, Jr.
Vero Beach - Dermod "Derry" Ives, Jr., 84, of Vero Beach, FL passed away Thursday, October 17, 2019 at his home.
Derry was born in Brooklyn, NY and was a winter resident of Vero Beach since 1980, becoming a full resident four years ago.
He attended schools in Garden City, NY before going to Choate prep school and then to Colgate University where he was in ROTC, DKE Fraternity and the Colgate 13. Derry then went into the US Army during which time he was stationed at Fort Knox.
Derry was employed with IBM. He eventually reached his retirement after serving many years in an executive capacity.
He attended the First Congregational Church of Greenwich, CT, a former member of Riverside Yacht Club and the Yale Club, a US Coast Guard Licensed Master, current member of the Moorings Club, and a former member and volunteer with the Special Police of Greenwich.
Survivors include his wife Jane H. Ives of Vero Beach, sons Dermod Ives, III of Samford, CT and Todd William (Maeve) Ives of New York, New York, stepsons James Michael (Leslie) Kendrick, III of Stuttgart, Germany and Mark Jeffery Kendrick of Austin, Texas, twin grandsons James Finnegan Kendrick and William Henry Kendrick of Stuttgart, and a niece, and numerous nephews.
He was preceded in death by his first wife Gael Furness Ives, a stepson Richard Thomas Kendrick, and a sister Patricia Ives Perry.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the VNA/Hospice Foundation, 1110 35th Lane, Vero Beach, FL 32960.
A private graveside service will take place in Connecticut at a later date.
Arrangements are by Strunk Funeral Home and Crematory, Vero Beach.
A guest book is available at www.strunkfuneralhome.com.Dermod "Derry"Ives, Jr. Vero Beach www.strunkfuneralhome.com
Published in the TC Palm from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019