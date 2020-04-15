|
Diana Grand Pre
Port Saint Lucie - Diana Grand Pre, age 74 of Port St. Lucie, Florida, passed away on Sunday, April 12, 2020.
Diana was born in Cheyenne, Wyoming on November 12, 1945 to Lavoy and Lousie Grand Pre. She worked as a machinist in the aeronautical industry.
Diana is survived by her mother, Louise; brothers, Ed and Jaco; sisters, Maryjane and Elizabeth; children, Yvette, Timothy, Robert and William and her grandchildren.
There will be no services at this time.
Thank you to everyone for your outpouring of support. Please reach out and support your friends and family at this difficult time. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to . Arrangements are entrusted to Yates Funeral Home & Cremations Services.DianaGrand PrePort Saint Luciewww.Yatesfuneralhome.com.
Published in the TC Palm from Apr. 15 to Apr. 17, 2020