Diane C. Gallery
Diane C. Gallery

Ossining - Diane C. Gallery a resident of Ossining and formerly of Port St. Lucie passed away on July 10, 2020. Diane was born in Ossining on May 10, 1939 and was the daughter of Edwin and Christina (Sloan) Bunn. She was 81.

Diane was a graduate of North Tarrytown High School. She married James Gallery, Jr. on April 6, 1958. He predeceased her on March 23, 2018. She was an avid bowler in many leagues. She was a former active member of O.V.A.C.

Mrs. Gallery is survived by 5 children. Colleen (George) Lonergan, James III (Maureen), Kevin, Brian (Lisa), and Scott (Christine); 8 grandchildren and 1 great grandson. She was predeceased by her brother Jay Laffan.

Visiting hours will be held on Monday July 20th at Dorsey from 4-8pm. The Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday July 21 at 10am at St. Augustine's Church. The interment will follow at Sleepy Hollow Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers donation to the Ossining Fire Department 21 State Street, Ossining N.Y. 10562 would be appreciated.




Published in TC Palm from Jul. 11 to Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
