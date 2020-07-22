Diane Hart



Diane Hart passed away June 30, 2020. She was a resident of Martin County for 44 years, moving north to Stuart from Marathon where she started her family with Russell Hart, her spouse of 53 years at the time of his death in 2013. Diane was a valued Radiologic and Medical Lab Technician, finishing her career at Regency Medical Center and volunteering with the Martin Medical Reserve Corps during the H1N1 pandemic of 2009, preceded by her work at Fishermans Hospital, Marathon Medical Center, and the Jensen Beach Emergi-Center. She continued working in her field and kept her licensure active through 2010, at the age of 70, while battling breast cancer, which she continued to fight bravely until her passing. Diane was the essence of the American Dream. Hard work, family and home were her pursuit. She was a loyal and dedicated mother, sister and friend. She was predeceased by her brother, Kenny and is survived by her sisters, Emily and Corinne, her daughters, Heather and Hope, grandchildren, Ronny and Laura, great grandchildren, Sawyer and Kimmie, nieces and nephews, Jessica, Danny and Michael and Nanette and Sandi. A private service will be held at South Florida National Cemetery where Diane will be interred with Russell, followed by a future spreading of ashes for both of them in Marathon.









