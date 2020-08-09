1/1
Diane Holmes
1952 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Diane's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Diane Holmes

Diane Holmes, 67, passed unexpectedly on July 22, 2020. She was born in Johnston, RI, and moved to Florida at the age of 33 with her husband and 3 sons.

She is survived by her husband Mark Holmes Sr.; mother Delores Filippelli; children Mark Holmes Jr and Scott Holmes; and grandchildren Jaysen Holmes, Zachary Holmes, and Ethan Holmes. She is preceded in death by her father Carmine (Whitey) Filippelli and son Aaron Holmes. May she now rest in peace as she is now reunited with her beloved son.

Diane was born in Rhode Island on August 14, 1952, and was an amazing artist. She was always happy with a paint brush in her hand and loved nothing more than scoring big by finding a good bargain. She loved her children with all that she was and dedicated her whole life to their care. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

Arrangements entrusted to All County Funeral Home and Crematory, Stuart, Fl. www.allcounty.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in TC Palm from Aug. 9 to Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
All County Funeral Home & Crematory
1010 Northwest Federal Highway
Stuart, FL 34994
(772) 692-4055
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by All County Funeral Home & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved