Diane Holmes
Diane Holmes, 67, passed unexpectedly on July 22, 2020. She was born in Johnston, RI, and moved to Florida at the age of 33 with her husband and 3 sons.
She is survived by her husband Mark Holmes Sr.; mother Delores Filippelli; children Mark Holmes Jr and Scott Holmes; and grandchildren Jaysen Holmes, Zachary Holmes, and Ethan Holmes. She is preceded in death by her father Carmine (Whitey) Filippelli and son Aaron Holmes. May she now rest in peace as she is now reunited with her beloved son.
Diane was born in Rhode Island on August 14, 1952, and was an amazing artist. She was always happy with a paint brush in her hand and loved nothing more than scoring big by finding a good bargain. She loved her children with all that she was and dedicated her whole life to their care. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
Arrangements entrusted to All County Funeral Home and Crematory, Stuart, Fl. www.allcounty.com
