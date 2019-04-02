Services
Strunk Funeral Home and Crematory
916 17th Street
Vero Beach, FL 32960
(772) 562-2325
Diane Smith
Diane J. Smith

Diane J. Smith Obituary
Diane J. Smith

Vero Beach, FL

Diane J. Smith, 73, of Vero Beach FL passed away unexpectedly but peacefully on March 29, 2019.

Surviving to cherish Diane's memory are her husband of 52 years, Al Smith, her oldest daughter Donna Sizemore and son-in law Grady Sizemore of Scottsdale, AZ with their children Grady and Corey, middle daughter Tonya R. Roberts of Watsonville, CA with her children Max, Ben and Clara and youngest daughter Nicole Hunter and son-in law Joe Hunter of Huntersville, NC with their children Brock, Drew and Nathan. She is also survived by her brother Wayne Jones and sister-in-law Lynda Jones of Hendersonville, TN. She was also loved by 5 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

There will be a visitation with the family at Strunk Funeral Home on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. and friends and family will gather for a Celebration of Life Service at Westminster Presbyterian Church (2555 58th Ave, Vero Beach, FL) on Wednesday April 3, 2019 at 11:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Diane's honor to The Westminster Presbyterian Church Music Department or The Indian River County Historical Society.

An online guestbook is available at www.strunkfuneralhome.com
Published in the TC Palm from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2019
