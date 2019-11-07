|
|
Diane Leigh (nee Kuebler) de Harter
Palm City, FL - Diane Leigh (nee Kuebler) de Harter was born April 1, 1941, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the firstborn child of Dorothy Janet (nee Dennison) Kuebler and Walter Frank Kuebler. She graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee where she was in her sorority Alpha Omicron Pi and in Pan Hellenic Council.
On August 8, 1964, she married David J. de Harter and moved with him to Madison, Wisconsin, where she worked in Dr. Duard L. Walker's microbiology laboratory at the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health as a research assistant. She later worked for Dr. Joseph G. Sinkovic at the MD Anderson Cancer Center (MDACC) in Houston, Texas. Last year the Nobel Prize in Medicine and Physiology was awarded to Dr. James P. Allison of the MDACC whose work extended the earlier work of Dr.Sinkovic and his research assistants who included Diane.
Diane set up a medical billing service in Omaha, Nebraska, and ran that for two decades. While in Omaha she boosted the University of Nebraska, its Law School, and the Sheldon Museum of Art.
Diane moved to Palm City, Florida, where she was active in philanthropy benefiting the MDACC, the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health, and the University of Florida School of Engineering.
Her favorite activities were traveling with her husband and children, fashion, cooking, and art and antique collecting. She loved Rome, Florence, and Sorrento; Paris, the Cote d'Azur, and Strasbourg; Berlin, Baden-Baden, and Alpirsbach; London, Edinburgh, Stockholm, Warsaw, Barcelona, Madrid, and Ronda; Bali, Jakarta, Shanghai, and Hong Kong; St. Barth's, and her favorite, Kona Village on the Big Island (before the tsunami).
She loved her children (Renee, Andrew, and Susannah Lee) and grandchildren (Savannah Rae, David, and Faith Kirwan; Elijah and Josie Harter; Trevor and Faith). She hosted parties with aplomb, sang with a lovely trained alto voice, and selected and wore fashion well. Her eye for paintings and sculpture was unerring. Diane loved her cats and dogs, especially Phoebe, Rupert, and Lefty. Diane enjoyed cinema, reading and watching British true-crime TV series. Diane was also active in her club and her church.
Diane bore a heavy burden of multiple surgeries, hospital admissions, and diminished capacity with grace, dignity, patience, and good humor. She never used vulgarity, profanity, or obscenity. Diane appreciated all the many, many health care workers who assisted her. We recognize Diane's indomitable spirit and fierce will to live, her gentle, graceful forbearance, her doctors (especially Dr. Eric Young and Dr. Joseph Gage), and all the kind, dedicated doctors, nurses, and others who helped her, including her soul mate, partner, lover, and spouse, Dr. David de Harter, the EMTs of stations 21 and 23, friends who visited in the hospital and in our home, Piper's Security guards, her children and grandchildren, and her faithful, long-suffering, and indefatigable helper, Ms. Patricia Longello.
God entrusted our Matriarch to our care, and we did our best. This time the Angel of Death came, as so many times before, he did not leave empty-handed. She is with the saints, joyful and free."
Diane remains a beautiful, strong, and self-assured woman, a loving and loyal partner and spouse, a devoted, caring mother and grandmother, a successful businesswoman, and a joyful traveler in the way of the Tao. She was and still is our family's Matriarch. We are broken-hearted that she is gone.
Diane is survived by her husband Dr. David de Harter who resides in Palm City, Florida with beloved pets Frankie, Johnny and Bunny; her children Renee, Andrew and Susannah and grandchildren Savannah, David, Faith, Elijah, Josie, Trevor and Faith.
A Visitation will be held on Friday, November 8, 2019, from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm at the Stuart Chapel of Martin Funeral Home & Crematory, 961 S. Kanner Highway, Stuart, FL.
A Service will be held on Saturday, November 9, 2019, at 11:30 am at St. Mary's Episcopal Church, 623 SE Ocean Blvd., Stuart, FL with Father Todd Cederberg officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in loving memory of Diane can be made to St. Mary's Episcopal Church.
Published in the TC Palm from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019