Dianne Chapman BrunnerVero Beach - Dianne Chapman Brunner, 80, of Vero Beach, Florida, passed away June 30, 2020. She was born in Providence, RI to the late Raymond and Helene Chapman.Dianne is survived by her husband, John Brunner; sons, Michael (Cynthia) of Syracuse, NY and Vero Beach, Steven (Julia) of Denver, CO and daughter, Elizabeth (Jen) of Tucson, AZ. She was especially proud of her three grandchildren, Logan, Jacob and Lucas. She is also survived by her brothers, Wayne (Jean) Chapman and Bill (Carol) both of Rhode Island. Dianne was predeceased by her brother, Raymond Chapman Jr.Dianne graduated from Springfield College in Medical Technology and with her medical background she was a consummate reader of medical information and developments. She was also an enthusiastic golfer and tennis player. Dianne was most fond of our summer home and friends of thirty years located in Forest Lake, NY.A celebration of life will be held in the future. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the VNA & Hospice Foundation, 1110 35th Lane, Vero Beach, Florida 32960.Arrangements are under the direction of Millennium Cremation Service, Vero Beach.