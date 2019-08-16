|
Dolores "Dee" Ann Zonarich
Stuart - Dolores "Dee" Ann Zonarich, age 72, passed away unexpectedly, August 8, 2019.
She was born on April 9, 1947 to Anthony and Mary Ann Rye in Masontown, PA. As a young woman she worked in executive administrative positions for Allegheny Ludlum Steel, Westinghouse Nuclear Power, and DuPont Chemical. It was at that time that she met Francis "Frank" Joseph Zonarich, from Tarentum, PA. On June 13, 1970, they were married. In their life together, Dee and Frank lived in Pittsburgh, PA, Wilmington, DE, Seneca Falls, NY, and currently in Stuart, FL. In addition, she and Frank travelled to many destinations worldwide.
Dee's favorite hobby was music. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Stuart, FL, and a member of the church Choir. Throughout her life she was a soloist and member of several Broadway musical groups including The Brandywiners in Wilmington, DE, Finger Lakes Chorale (Lincoln Hill Singers) in Canandaigua, NY, and Merry-Go-Round Playhouse in Auburn, NY. She was also the vocalist for St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Seneca Falls, NY.
Dee had two favorite sports: golf and football. She was an avid and good golfer, and with Frank loved being a member of the Seneca Falls, NY Country Club and the Butler, PA Country Club. Being Steelers' season ticket holders since 1971, she and Frank were proud members of the Steeler Nation and attended several Steeler Super Bowls. Dee and Frank always enjoyed boating and waterskiing.
Dee was an extraordinary hostess and people loved her excellent cooking skills. Her friends and family will always remember her amazing sense of humor and attention to personalized details.
Her beloved roles as Frank's wife, mother of Alyssa-Rae and Stephen, and grandmother to three, as well as relationships with family and friends were the most blessed and cherished in her life.
Dee is survived by her loving family: husband Frank of 49 years; daughter Alyssa-Rae (Kyle) Younger and grandchildren Emily Rae, Zoe Gabrielle, and Kellan Rex of Olathe, KS; son Stephen F. Zonarich of Georgetown, CA; her sister Marcella (Frank) Blout of Carmichaels, PA; brother Bernard (Marge) Rye of Willoughby, OH; niece Kimberly Rye of Alpharetta, GA and nephew Jeff Rye of Philadelphia, PA; her sister-in-law Judy (Clem) George of Saxonburg, PA; her niece Amanda (Dave) Ashbee, great niece Ava and great nephew Ryan of Downingtown, PA; her nephew Forrest J. Albaugh of Charleston, SC; her niece Jennifer (George) Kranik, of Tarentum, PA; and many cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents Anthony and Mary Ann Rye, parents -in-law Joseph and Amelia Zonarich, sister-in-law Arlene (Zonarich) Albaugh, brother-in-law Gale Albaugh, and niece Pamela (George) Vogel.
Family and Friends will be received in the Terravecchia-Haky Home for Funerals, 515 N. Main St., Masontown, PA on Monday August 19, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. A memorial mass will follow at 10:00 a.m. in Saint Francis of Assisi Parish in Masontown, PA, and Father James Murphy, family friend, will be the celebrant. Interment will follow at St. Agnes Cemetery, Masontown, PA.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in Dolores's name to the or a .
