Domenico Picardi
Domenico Picardi

Vero Beach - Domenico Picardi, 87, of Vero Beach FL passed away peacefully at home on June 27th, 2020 surrounded by loved ones. He immigrated from Salerno, Italy to Springfield, MA. He served in the Italian armed forces with the 1st Bersaglieri Regiment before starting his new beginning in the United States. He was first employed at Scafidi Tomato Company before opening 2 Guys Pizzeria in 1964. He proudly owned and operated 2 Guys in the Hungry Hill section of Springfield for nearly 3 decades before retiring to Vero Beach, Florida with his loving wife of 63 years. He is survived by his wife, Maria (Rega); a brother, Antonio and his wife, Immacolata of Chicopee, MA; 3 dear children, Carmine of Agawam, MA, Anna Lisa of Melbourne, FL, Mathew and wife, Cynthia of Belchertown, MA; 5 beautiful grandchildren, Mia, David, Nicholas, Matteo, Gianna; one great grandchild, Logan and several nieces and nephews in both Italy and the United States. Domenico will be laid to rest and a celebration of life with family and friends will follow at a later date.

Arrangements are under the direction of Millennium Cremation Service, Vero Beach. Condolences may be shared online at www.millenniumcremationservice.com.




Published in TC Palm from Jul. 1 to Jul. 3, 2020.
