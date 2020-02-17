|
Dominic Lettiere Jr.
Marina Del Rey, CA - Dominic Lettiere Jr., 49, of Marina Del Rey, California, passed away as a result of influenza on February 9, 2020. Dominic was born on March 30, 1970, the son of Dominic and Rosemary Lettiere. He attended St. Helen's Catholic School, as well as Vero Beach High School. Dominic was an avid basketball and tennis player growing up.
After graduation, Dominic headed to Orlando where he worked his way up from a busboy to a manager at Hard Rock before pursuing his dream of becoming a restaurant owner. After several years he was ready for his next adventure. Dominic's love of hiking, biking, and the beach took him to California where he resided for the last 20 years. The twinkle in his eye captivated you immediately, and his infectious positive personality always made you feel special. He used every opportunity to soar to new heights and his passionate commitment would infuse every endeavor he undertook in his life. His motto was "Living the Dream" and "Good Times" which one can say he did with great passion.
Dominic is survived by his parents Dominic and Rosemary Lettiere; his sisters Jannette Stone of Lexington Tennessee, Rosemarie Lettiere of San Diego, California and Angela Simon of Atlanta, Georgia. He also leaves behind his nephews and nieces, Brandon Ooley, Tyler Ooley, Emma Simon and Ansley Simon. A memorial service will be held at St. Helen's Church on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at 10:00. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider donations to St. Helen's Catholic School.
Published in the TC Palm from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020