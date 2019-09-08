Services
Martin Funeral Home and Crematory
961 South Kanner Highway
Stuart, FL 34994
(772) 223-5550
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Martin Funeral Home and Crematory
961 South Kanner Highway
Stuart, FL 34994
Memorial service
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Martin Funeral Home and Crematory
961 South Kanner Highway
Stuart, FL 34994
Dominic Zaccheo Ph.D.

Dominic Zaccheo Ph.D. Obituary
Dominic Zaccheo, PhD

Palm City - Dominic Zaccheo, PhD, 75, of Palm City, FL, was born into eternal life on August 31, 2019. Dominic was born in Brooklyn and raised in Huntington Long Island, the son of Rocco and Claire Zaccheo, who predeceased him. Upon his honorary discharge from the US Army, he earned his PhD in 1981 from Nova University in Clinical Psychology. Zack opened a family counseling practice which included a substance treatment outpatient program, and a parenting program in Stuart, Florida. Zack was an inspiration to all the lives he impacted, treating everyone with dignity and respect. He accepted people where they were no matter what walk of life and appreciated each of their gifts. His medical difficulties throughout his life were overshadowed by his work and dedication to improving the lives of others. He served the community as a founding member of Treasure Coast Hospice; and Board Member of Helping People Succeed, and was a member of many professional, civic and charitable organizations where he selflessly volunteered his time. Zack interests included his beloved wife Judy, automobile collection and racing, military aviation, reading and lecturing. Zack is survived by his wife Judy of 30 years, his daughter Tara (Michael) Lau, his granddaughter Mary Rose Mistretta, his brothers Francis, Robert (Loretta), his sister Elizabeth (Andy Steele) and numerous nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in loving memory of Dr. Zaccheo can be made to Helping People Succeed, 1601 NE Braille Pl, Jensen Beach, FL 34957 or to Disabled American Veterans, at DAV.org. Visiting hours will be held from 10 - 12pm on Sunday, September 15 with a memorial service at 11am at Martin Funeral Home & Crematory, 961 S. Kanner Highway, Stuart, FL., with full U.S. Army Military Honors. Online condolences and expressions of sympathy guestbook may be signed by visiting www.Martin-Funeral.com.
Published in the TC Palm on Sept. 8, 2019
