1/1
Dominick Sclafani
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dominick's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dominick Sclafani

Vero Beach - Dominick Sclafani of Vero Beach Florida passed away on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at the age of 90.

Dominick was born in the Bronx, New York and lived in Yonkers New York for several years, prior to his move to Massachusetts, with his wife Alice.

Dominick loved his 3 children Donna Parker (Rick), Dennis Sclafani (Barbara), Dina Cutler (Jim); grandchildren; and great grandchildren very much; as he was loved by them in return and will be missed immensely.

A Mass will be held 2:00 p.m., Saturday, July 25, 2020 at St. Helen Catholic Church. Due to COVID-19, face coverings are required.

Please make donations to Hospice House or Humane Society.

Arrangements are by Thomas S. Lowther Funeral Home & Crematory, Vero Beach. An online guestbook is available at www.lowtherfamily.com










To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in TC Palm from Jul. 21 to Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thomas S. Lowther Funeral Home
1655 27th Street
Vero Beach, FL 32960
(772) 778-3233
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Thomas S. Lowther Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved