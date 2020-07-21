Dominick Sclafani
Vero Beach - Dominick Sclafani of Vero Beach Florida passed away on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at the age of 90.
Dominick was born in the Bronx, New York and lived in Yonkers New York for several years, prior to his move to Massachusetts, with his wife Alice.
Dominick loved his 3 children Donna Parker (Rick), Dennis Sclafani (Barbara), Dina Cutler (Jim); grandchildren; and great grandchildren very much; as he was loved by them in return and will be missed immensely.
A Mass will be held 2:00 p.m., Saturday, July 25, 2020 at St. Helen Catholic Church. Due to COVID-19, face coverings are required.
Please make donations to Hospice House or Humane Society.
Arrangements are by Thomas S. Lowther Funeral Home & Crematory, Vero Beach.