Don A. Mayerson
Vero Beach - Don A. Mayerson, a member of the Florida Bar for over 70 years and a Veteran of World War II, passed away on October 30, 2020. Raised in Miami, Don was a graduate of the University of Miami School of Law where he graduated first in his class. Don moved to Vero Beach in 2001 where he quickly became active in his new community. He is survived by his loving family, his wife Evelyn, his sons Gary and Bob, his daughters-in-law Lilli and Joan, his grandchildren Molly and her husband Joe, Annalise, Caleb, Dahlia, Matt and his great grand-children Jack and Penelope. Remembered for his humor and his courage, Don will be sadly missed. Arrangements under the direction of Strunk Funeral Home, Vero Beach, FL. A guest book is available at www.strunkfuneralhome.com
