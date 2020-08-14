Donald A. Curry



Palm City - Donald A. Curry, 91, of Palm City, passed peacefully into eternity with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on August 1, 2020.



Don was born on May 2, 1929, in Miami (FL), the only child of Earl Albert Curry and Doris (Smith) Curry. His lifelong qualities of loyalty, friendliness and generosity will be remembered by all who knew him.



He graduated from Miami Jackson Senior High School in 1947. That same year, he met the love of his life, Elaine Ferrell, at Miami Gospel Tabernacle. They were married on June 30, 1950.



Mr. Curry served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War, and he was stationed in Germany. After the war, Don and Elaine settled in Miami, and were blessed with two daughters and one son.



For more than 40 years, Don pursued a successful career in the heavy construction industry in South Florida. In the last two decades, Don and Elaine enjoyed their retirement in Palm City.



Don was active in serving the Lord in his daily life and through the local church, most recently as an usher at First Baptist Church, Stuart. He loved sharing his faith with others.



Don and Elaine celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary on June 30, 2020. One week later, Elaine went home to be with the Lord.



Don is survived by his daughter, Dona Lynn Moynihan, and her husband, Paul, of Laconia (NH); his daughter, Kim Orman, and her husband, Darrell, of Stuart (FL); his son, Donald Keith Curry, of Palm City (FL); five grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren, and all the extended Ferrell family.



A Celebration of Life service will be held on Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at 11am at First Baptist Church, 201 SW Ocean Boulevard, Stuart (FL).



As we remember Don and his love for sharing God's Word, memorial gifts may be made to: Gideons International, P.O. Box 140800, Nashville, TN 37214-0800.









