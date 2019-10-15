|
|
Donald Bruce Cooper
Port St. Lucie - Donald Bruce Cooper, 69, passed away on October 14, 2019 surrounded by his loving family in Port St. Lucie, Florida.
Donald was born on April 7, 1950 in Oakland Park, Florida to Buford Mears and Virginia (Smith) Mears. He lived in Castle Rock, Colorado until moving to Port St. Lucie, FL. in 1989 to spend the remainder of his days.
He was the City Manager for Craig, Colorado starting his career in 1976 before moving to Port St. Lucie, Florida to follow in the same career path as the City Manager of Port St. Lucie.
Donald loved to hunt, fish and travel and being in the outdoors with nature was where he felt at home.
He will truly be missed and loved forever by his family and friends.
Survivors include his loving wife, of 48 years, Linda Cooper; daughters; Kimberly (Glen) Cockrell of Palm City, FL. and Ginny (Stephen) Cochran of Port St. Lucie, FL.; grandchildren; Tyler Cockrell of Palm City, FL., Kellen Cockrell of Palm City, FL., Brianna Cochran of Port St. Lucie, FL., Jacob Cochran of Port St. Lucie, FL., Ryan Cochran of Port St. Lucie, FL., Aubrey Cochran of Port St. Lucie, FL. and Zachary Cochran of Port St. Lucie, FL.; sister, Sherry Weller of Iowa.
There will be a Celebration of Donald's Life held at the Port St. Lucie Civic Center, 9221 SE Civic Center Place, Port St. Lucie, FL. 34952 on Thursday, October 17, 2019 from 4:00-6:00 PM.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Haisley Tribute Center, 2041 Bayshore Blvd., Port St. Lucie, FL. 34984. An online guestbook may be signed at www.haisleyfuneralhome.com
Published in the TC Palm from Oct. 15 to Oct. 17, 2019