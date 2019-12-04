|
|
Donald C. Savoy Sr.
Stuart - On Saturday, November 30th, 2019, Donald C. Savoy Sr. of Stuart, FL died peacefully one month shy of his 96th birthday. As a man of great spirit, generosity and fun, he will be greatly missed by his family and the myriad folks whose lives he so joyfully touched.
Don was born in Springfield, MA, on December 29, 1923, the eldest son and of Harold and Laura (nee Lynds). In 1943 he entered the Navy College Training Program at Trinity College in Hartford, CT, and the Navy Reserve Midshipmen School at Columbia University in New York City. He was commissioned an Ensign in October of 1944. His Naval service during WWII extended to the Pacific and Atlantic theaters of Operations. He returned to Trinity College after the War and graduated in 1948. Don spent 39 years in the insurance industry including founding Savoy Associates, an employee benefits consulting firm, in 1956.
In June of 1946, he married Gloria DeMasie. She predeceased him in 1986. They raised three children; Diane (Carl Stoltenberg) of Kendall Park, NJ; Joan (William Cadogan) of Townsend, MA; and Donald (Christina Savoy), of Maplewood, NJ, as well as 4 grandchildren, Katherine, Daniel, Julianne and Gina. He married Leigh Perna in 1987, who also predeceased him in 2018. He is survived by her 3 children, Grey, Bradley, and Leslie (Cuatt), and her 8 grandchildren.
Don spent many contented hours relaxing and sailing his small sailboats on Martha's Vineyard. He also skied and golfed into his late 80s. He was a generous person with a good heart.
Honoring his wishes, there will be no calling hours or public Memorial Service.
Published in the TC Palm from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019