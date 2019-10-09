|
|
Donald Gleichman
Stuart - Donald G. Gleichman died on Saturday, October 5, after a long and courageous battle with multiple illnesses. Donald was born on December 5, 1936, in Petersburg, Virginia. His father was a project manager for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock based in Chicago, and his mother Eleanor was a homemaker and property manager. Donald graduated from Matawan High School in 1954 and soon after graduation became a small business owner, which he remained until his retirement in 1992. He enjoyed fishing, sailing, building things (from boats to barns), sports, cigars, and spending time with his family and friends. With gratitude, Donald's loved ones remember his wisdom as a teacher and his extraordinary generosity, not to mention his abiding sense of humor and, in recent years, inspiring resilience. He is survived by his son, Gary and daughter Jill, three grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. The family would like to thank the staffs of The Cleveland Clinic, Florida Cancer Center, Salerno Bay Health & Rehabilitation Center, Treasure Coast Hospice and all of his caregivers for their compassionate and outstanding care. A memorial service will be held at Treasure Coast Seawinds Funeral Home., 950 SE Monterey Rd, Stuart, FL on Monday, October 14th at 11 a.m. Contributions may be made to the House of Hope in Stuart and The Treasure Coast Humane Society. www.treasurecoastseawinds.com
Published in the TC Palm on Oct. 9, 2019