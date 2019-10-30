Services
Donald Ira Kilgore Obituary
Jensen Beach - Donald Ira Kilgore, 86, a resident of Jensen Beach, FL, departed this life Monday, October 28, 2019. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Jean. Donald is survived by his children, John Kilgore (Robin) and Bonnie J. Clark (Gary); grandchildren, Kylee, Chelsea, Lindsey, and Travis; 6 great grandchildren; and many other loving family members and friends. Services planned for a later date in Glastonbury, CT.DonaldIra KilgoreJensen Beachwww.aycockfuneralhome.net
Published in the TC Palm from Oct. 30 to Nov. 3, 2019
