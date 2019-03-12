Services
Strunk Funeral Home and Crematory
1623 N. Central Avenue
Sebastian, FL 32958
(772) 589-1000
Donald Cummins
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Service
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
12:00 PM
Micco, FL

Donald L. Cummins, 80, passed away peacefully on March 5, 2019 at Indian River Medical Center, Vero Beach, FL.

Don was born on January 10, 1939 in Clarksville, West Virginia and grew up in Salem, NJ. He moved to Somers Point, NJ in 1965 and lived there until he moved to Sebastian, full-time, in 2004.

Don was a Senior Airman in U.S. Air Force and a Union Electrician for Local 351 for 35 years. He was a Mason at the Masonic Lodge in Linwood, NJ and member of the VFW in Somers Point, NJ, as well as a member of the Orioles, Eagles, Moose and VFW in Sebastian.

Don loved golfing, fishing, working on his hot rods and spending time with family and friends. Don will always be remembered as a loving dad and poppop, as well as a friend to many.

Don will be missed and fondly remembered by his two daughters Natalie Klein and Amanda Cummins, his granddaughters Nicole and Paige Klein and girlfriend Cele Fix.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation which will be held at 11:00 AM followed by a service at 12:00pm on Saturday, March 16, 2019, Strunk Funeral Home, 1623 North Central Ave., Sebastian, FL. Reception to follow at the Orioles, 9330 US Highway 1, Sebastian, FL. Arrangements are entrusted to Strunk Funeral Home, Sebastian, FL. You may sign a guestbook on-line at www.strunkfuneralhome.com
Published in the TC Palm on Mar. 12, 2019
