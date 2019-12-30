|
|
Dr. Donald Lewis Ames
Vero Beach - Dr. Donald Lewis Ames, a noted Sports Medicine Orthopedic Surgeon and long time resident of Vero Beach, passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, December 22, 2019, after an extended illness. He was 83. Don will be remembered for his passion for, and innovation in the field of Sports Medicine, keen business acumen, and deep devotion to family.
Born April 23, 1936 in Kirksville, Missouri, the only child of Lucille Marie and George Walter Ames.
Following graduation from Kirksville High School, Don attended Westminster College in Fulton, MO, where he was an active member of Delta Tau Delta fraternity, and graduated with a BS degree in1958. There he married his college sweetheart, Mary Rose Spicknall, 1956.
While Don completed his medical degree at St. Louis University and residency in orthopedic surgery at Tufts - Boston City Hospital, with a fellowship in hand surgery at Harvard Medical School, he and Mary Rose started a family of four children. Don planned to pursue a career as a medical professor at Harvard, but was drafted into the Medical Corps of the United States Navy in Charleston, SC, as a Lieutenant Commander in 1968. Don's expertise in and passion for surgery, especially orthopedics, was ignited during this period of extended experience treating casualties from the battlefields of Vietnam.
Following Don's Navel service, his newly honed skills in the operating room changed his course. Seeing need and opportunity in Vero Beach, he became the first board-certified Orthopedic surgeon there in1970. Don's unrelenting drive for innovation led him to be among the first Florida surgeons to perform arthroscopic surgery. Don was a leader in driving the growth and development of this surgical innovation, often finding it necessary to design his own instruments and surgical tools to make it possible.
Don's medical career continued to develop as he focused his efforts and passion in the growing field of Sports Medicine. He was the consulting physician for the Los Angles Dodgers during spring training in Vero and for the Vero Beach Dodgers minor league team from the early 1970's until they left Vero Beach in 2008. He was also the New Orleans Saints football team's doctor while they were in practice camp in Vero Beach. The love of Sports Medicine extended to the Vero Beach High School, Fighting Indians football team, where Don volunteered as the team's doctor for 25 years. He was fondly referred to as "Saw Bones" by the team and staff.
Medical accomplishments were many, and included induction into the American Orthopedic Society for Sports Medicine in 1977, Board of Directors, Chairman of Credentials Committee, and Finance Committee for the Indian River Memorial Hospital. He was also President of the Indian River County Medical Society. Don was an activist for National Health Care Reform and the Medical Action Political Committee.
Don spread his energy beyond medicine to business endeavors in Vero Beach. He was the founder and managing partner of the Indian River Medical Center, and served on the board of directors for both the Sun Bank and Marine Bank. He also was an Indian River citrus owner and developer.
Don's love of Vero Beach was expressed in his community involvement as a charter Member of the Riverside Theater, along with his wife Mary, and served on Board of Directors of the Indian River Education Foundation. In retirement, Don worked with the We Care program to provide free medical services to underprivileged of the community.
Leisure time was very important to Don and was often spent with family and friends, fishing and cruising on his boat, leading trips in his motor home, on the golf course or hunting in Missouri. Traveling to visit family and friends was certainly always a priority. Don's special fondness for the waters of Vero's Indian River will be long remembered as the place he spent most of his time when not at work.
After the passing of Mary Rose, Don spent time with his children and grandchildren. He then met and married Sandra K. Tate. They spent their time between homes in Vero Beach and The Greenbrier in West Virginia, where they enjoyed living on the golf course, and were famous for their annual Halloween party.
Don is predeceased by his first wife, Mary Rose Ames, in 1996. He is survived by his second wife, Sandra Tate Ames, and his children
Douglas Ames, Cynthia Mapel (JT), Phillip Ames (Cathy), Pamela Chiperfield (Rob); and grandchildren Winifred, Holt and Eddie Mapel; Lauren, Sophia and Charlie Ames; Robbie, Tyler and Claire Chiperfield.
A private service will be held for the immediate family. A celebration of life to follow in the spring.
Those wishing to make a contribution in Don's name, kindly consider donations to the Riverside Theater or The Indian River Education Foundation.
Arrangements are under the direction of Strunk Funeral Home, Vero Beach.
An online guestbook is available at www.strunkfuneralhome.com
Published in the TC Palm from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019