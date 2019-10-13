|
Donald Lyders
Jensen Beach - On October 5, 2019, Donald Lyders transitioned from this life into what lies beyond, his next journey. Born December 12, 1950 in West Palm Beach to Dorothy & Robert Lyders. Was employed at Pratt & Whitney for over 31 years. Enjoyed camping, boating, fishing and his cold beer. Left to cherish the memories of this gentle, kind and loving person are Shirley, his wife, best friend & soulmate of 50 years, his wonderful and loving son, Devin Lyders (Sara), beautiful granddaughter, Katelyn Lyders, sweet grandson, Scott Lyders, brothers, Bill Lyders (Barbara) and Paul Lyders (Billie), and many nieces & nephews and, last but not least, his furry kids, Jessie & Lacey, who gave him companionship and unconditional love to the end. At Don's request, no formal services will be held. A date, time & place for a celebration of life will be announced at a later date.DonaldLydersJensen Beachwww.aycockjensenbeach.com
Published in the TC Palm on Oct. 13, 2019