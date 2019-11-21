|
|
Donald McCampbell Tribus
Vero Beach - Donald McCampbell Tribus, 82, of Vero Beach, Florida passed away on November 17, 2019. He was born on March 5, 1937, and raised on Grymes Hill, Staten Island, NY. He graduated in 1959 from University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where he was on the golf team and shot his first and only hole-in-one on Finley Golf Course in 1958. He served in the US Army Reserves as a Staff Sergeant 1960-67, based at Fort Dix.
Don had a long and varied career. He began as Dairy Dan the Ice Cream Man where he learned the valuable lesson that the customer comes first. Eating up the inventory did not serve the customer or his employer well. Armed with this new insight, he entered the insurance field with Connecticut General in 1964. Frustrated by the restrictions of representing only one carrier and wanting to offer the best solutions to his clients, in 1967 Don formed his own insurance brokerage firm representing multiple carriers and products. From a one-man band operation, The Tribus Companies became an innovative, full service agency, employing 205 people; offering life, employee benefits, association plans, retirement and property and casualty. In 2000, he sold his business to First Union. He further grew the insurance business for First Union until they acquired Wachovia, at which point he retired. He was an industry leader creating unique concepts and developing one-of-a-kind programs such as the hospital network, Magnet/Magna Care and packaging Integrated Payroll and HR Benefit Solutions to small and mid-sized companies.
He had many passions outside of work. He loved to travel, going to all 50 states and over 90 countries (did not make it to 100 so he could join the Century Club!), and had a special love of animals in the wild. Golf, tennis, skiing, bridge too. He was active in many charitable organizations including the Neighborhood House, The Park Avenue Club of which he was president, Indian River Medical Center (now Cleveland Clinic), the VNA, and The Learning Alliance. He was also an elder in the Presbyterian Church.
Despite all of his interests and accomplishments, Don would say he was happiest when surrounded by his family. He would support, encourage, dispense advice when asked, be a listening ear; a discussion about his bridge game or the stock market that day was always eagerly shared. But mostly he offered love, open and unabashed love.
Don is survived by his devoted wife of 38 years, Janet Kipp Tribus. They spent their formative years in Montclair and New Vernon, NJ, before settling in John's Island in Vero Beach. He has three children: Dr. Clifford Boehe Tribus of Madison, Wisconsin, Laura Tribus Hingle (John) of Montville, NJ, and Robin Tribus Metz (Robert) of Bloomfield Hills and eight grandchildren: Avery, Kendall and Clayton Tribus; Alison and Matthew Hingle; and Bobby, Henry and Charlie Metz.
A celebration of his life will be held on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at 10:30 at Trinity Episcopal Church, 2365 Pine Ave. Arrangements are under the care of Strunk Funeral Home, Vero Beach. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Learning Alliance, Vero Beach by going to www.thelearningalliance.org/donate or the John's Island Foundation. An online guestbook is available at www.strunkfuneralhome.comDonaldMcCampbell TribusVero Beach
Published in the TC Palm from Nov. 21 to Nov. 24, 2019