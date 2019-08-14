|
|
Donald Millenbruch
Port St. Lucie - Donald Gene "Don" Millenbruch, a resident of Port St. Lucie for 18 years, coming from Moore, SC, passed away at Hospice House, Ft. Pierce, Friday, July 19. According to his wishes, he was cremated.
Born on a farm in Herkimer, Kansas, October 14, 1931, to the late Friedrich and Violet (Yaussi) Millenbruch, he attended a one room school house in Home, Kansas, for grades 1 through 8 and moved to his grandparent's home in the next town so he could attend high school. He graduated at age 16 from Marysville High School, sharecropped a quarter section of a farm and played trumpet in a dance band to accumulate enough money to enter and then work his way through Kansas State University. There he earned the distinction of Pi Beta Kappa and a BS degree in Chemical Engineering, graduating at 19. He was a member of Theta Xi Fraternity. Don immediately joined a team of researchers at Oak Ridge, Tennessee, working on the Atomic Bomb. Millenbruch then obtained his MS degree in Chemical Engineering from the University of Tennessee. After eight years, he transitioned from government work to the private sector at Union Carbide Corporation with whom he had a life-long career, serving in many posts in various locations from Alaska across the country. In Uravan, Colorado, he was mill superintendent of the uranium and vanadium ore processing plant. Next he was superintendent of the firm's uranium ore processing plant in the Gas Hills of Wyoming and later transferred to Grand Junction, Colorado. He was placed in charge of the Hot Springs (Arkansas) development vanadium plant, the only mine of its kind in the USA. His next post was Niagara Fall, NY, working on engineering plans for the complex. Millenbruch had assignments in various parts of the world, some included Europe, Australia, South America, South Africa, and Turkey. He was transferred to the Corporate office in New York City and then to Danbury, CT, retiring as Vice President of a division responsible for Mineral Exploration World-Wide and Mining Development, North America.
Don's many hobbies included playing his guitars, singing, woodworking, woodcarving, playing duplicate bridge, teaching Eagle Boy Scout candidates woodcarving to attain their badges, sharing his skills with friends whenever possible, and years ago, raising Siamese cats. In the years that he owned a motor home, he enjoyed exploring the beauty of our great country and later in retirement, traveling all over the world with his wife Violet. Allowing the wind to sweep over him as he rode his flaming red motor bike were special memories he treasured.
Millenbruch was a member of the First United Methodist Church, Port St. Lucie, Treasure Coast Woodcarvers, Port St. Lucie Kings and Queens Bridge Club, American Contract Bridge League; he was a Bronze Life Master, Certified Teacher and Director.
He is survived by his wife of 21 years, Violet Totilas, Huizinga, Messineo, Millenbruch; a daughter by a previous marriage, Michelle (Ernest) Denniston, two grandchildren, Tristan Langdon, Michaela Langdon, two great grandchildren, Michael Bass, Ma'Niya Bass, all of Omaha, Nebraska, a brother, Gary Millenbruch of Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, a sister, Janice Schuh, of Schaumburg, Illinois, an aunt, Bernice Lueers of Marysville, Kansas and several nieces and nephews.
Two children from a previous marriage predeceased him, Michael Lee Millenbruch, Jeanine Marcel Millenbruch and a sister, Beverly Joyce Trowbridge.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, August 17, 2019, 4:00 PM at the First United Methodist Church, 260 SW Prima Vista Blvd., Port St. Lucie, FL 34983.
In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to the First United Methodist Church, 260 SW Prima Vista Blvd,, Port St. Lucie, FL 34983.
Published in the TC Palm on Aug. 14, 2019