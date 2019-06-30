Services
Donald Perry Beauchaine

Donald Perry Beauchaine

Donald Perry Beauchaine Obituary
Donald Perry Beauchaine

Port St. Lucie - Born in Marshfield, Wisconsin. Graduated from Marshfield Senior HS, graduated from the University of Wisconsin Farm Short Course where he developed the foundation of his love of plants.

Attended Midwest Bible College in St. Louis, MO and accredited accounting courses at Washington University in St. Louis, MO.

Over his lifetime he was an accountant in St. Louis, auditor for the Farm Bureau in Norther Illinois, owned a floral and garden center, Dairy Queen, a lawn care and landscaping business and retired from the USDA. Don may have left the farm but never forgot his roots.

Don had many hobbies, propagating various plants, Bible prophecy, genealogy, along with the love of antiques and most recent lapidary. He never stopped learning and was always taking classes.

Don was a quiet gentle soul who is a friend to all, always willing to give never asking for anything in return. Don is at peace with his LORD and Savior.

Don is survived by his loving wife; Jane Beauchaine, sister, Bonnie (Bill) Piernot and brother, Alan (Tammy) Beauchaine.

Memorial contributions may be made to Treasure Coast Hospice and/or Sunlight Community Church or a .

Arrangements have been entrusted by Haisley Tribute Center, 2041 SW Bayshore Blvd., Port Saint Lucie, Florida 34984. A guestbook may be signed at www.haisleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in the TC Palm on June 30, 2019
