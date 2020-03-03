|
Donald Peter Poster
Port St. Lucie - Donald Peter Poster "Don" aka "Peanut" , 91, of Port St. Lucie died Saturday, February 29, 2020 in Salerno Bay Nursing Home.
Don was a small business owner most of his life, with his last endeavor being a Clock Restaurant in Ft. Pierce, FL. After retiring from the restaurant business, he worked at Publix.
He was born June 12, 1928 in Detroit, MI, a son of the late John F. and Cecilia Poster. Don served in the United States Army.
He will be missed as a loving father, grandpa and great-papa. He spent his later years living with his son and daughter in law. He spent many a days doing his favorite past time, watching game shows on TV or sports, always rooting for his Michigan teams. Don has also always had a fondness for gambling. It started with his race horse, Bucky Dale. He frequently enjoyed the excitement of a good day at the casino. "Life is like a game of poker, you have to play the hand you are dealt." Don played his hand well leaving a mark of goodness in all those he encountered.
He is survived by two sons, Richard Poster and wife, Barbara and John F. Poster and wife, Donna; his daughter, Beverly Gushen; two sisters, Theresa and Lorraine and brother, James. Seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his parents, his son Donald Poster, and his six siblings, Betty, John, Alvin, Thomas, David and George.
Family and friends are invited for a viewing and visitation on Thursday, March 5, 2020 from 5 - 7 PM at All County Funeral Home, 1010 NW Federal Highway, Stuart, FL 34994.
Arrangements entrusted to All County Funeral Home & Crematory, Stuart, Fl. www.allcounty.com
Published in the TC Palm from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020