Services
All County Funeral Home & Crematory
1010 Northwest Federal Highway
Stuart, FL 34994
(772) 692-4055
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
All County Funeral Home & Crematory
1010 Northwest Federal Highway
Stuart, FL 34994
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Poster
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald Peter Poster


1928 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald Peter Poster Obituary
Donald Peter Poster

Port St. Lucie - Donald Peter Poster "Don" aka "Peanut" , 91, of Port St. Lucie died Saturday, February 29, 2020 in Salerno Bay Nursing Home.

Don was a small business owner most of his life, with his last endeavor being a Clock Restaurant in Ft. Pierce, FL. After retiring from the restaurant business, he worked at Publix.

He was born June 12, 1928 in Detroit, MI, a son of the late John F. and Cecilia Poster. Don served in the United States Army.

He will be missed as a loving father, grandpa and great-papa. He spent his later years living with his son and daughter in law. He spent many a days doing his favorite past time, watching game shows on TV or sports, always rooting for his Michigan teams. Don has also always had a fondness for gambling. It started with his race horse, Bucky Dale. He frequently enjoyed the excitement of a good day at the casino. "Life is like a game of poker, you have to play the hand you are dealt." Don played his hand well leaving a mark of goodness in all those he encountered.

He is survived by two sons, Richard Poster and wife, Barbara and John F. Poster and wife, Donna; his daughter, Beverly Gushen; two sisters, Theresa and Lorraine and brother, James. Seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his parents, his son Donald Poster, and his six siblings, Betty, John, Alvin, Thomas, David and George.

Family and friends are invited for a viewing and visitation on Thursday, March 5, 2020 from 5 - 7 PM at All County Funeral Home, 1010 NW Federal Highway, Stuart, FL 34994.

Arrangements entrusted to All County Funeral Home & Crematory, Stuart, Fl. www.allcounty.com
Published in the TC Palm from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free Funeral Planning Guide Compliments of All County Funeral Home & Crematory
Request Now