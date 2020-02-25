|
Donald Richard "Dick" Aaron
Vero Beach - Donald Richard "Dick" Aaron, 93, died peacefully Feb. 21, 2020 at UPMC hospital with his loving family present.
Dick was born February 1, 1927 in Durant City, PA, the only child of John Q. and Dorothy McManigle Aaron.
Dick grew up in Midland, Pa., enlisted in the Navy then met and married the love of his life, Beverly Rose Vanaman. He was an accomplished business owner and had a work ethic second to none. Upon retirement he and Bev lived in Vero Beach, FL until he moved to Pepperberry Suites in Chester.
Dick will be missed greatly by his daughters, Christine Laughlin, Kelly (Tom) Reabe, grandchildren Courtney (Chris) Balch, Ashley (Ryan) Hammonds, Aaron Reabe and his four great-grandchildren Madilyn, Mikalyn, Tysen and Harper.
In addition to his parents, Dick was preceded in death by his wife Beverly and son Richard.
Dick was a member of the Catholic Church, VFW, American Legion, East Liverpool Country Club and Meadowood Golf and Tennis Club. A service will be held at a later date when he will be laid to rest with Beverly at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens.
Memorial contributions can be made online in Donald's name to
Published in the TC Palm from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020