Donald W. Lindsey
Stuart - Donald Wayne Lindsey, 81, passed away Friday, July 17, 2020 in Stuart, FL. Don was born August 12, 1938 in Bedford, IN, the son of Glen and Madeline (Bledsoe) Lindsey. Following high school he attended Porter Business College in Indianapolis, IN. After working various jobs Don decided to move to Burlington, IA and pursue his passion of golf by becoming a PGA Golf Professional in 1971. He is a life member of the PGA, just shy of 50 years of membership. He was Pro-Superintendent for several years in Burlington participating and winning several golf tournaments in the Iowa Section of the PGA. In 1984 Don and his life partner, Jan Carson, moved to Florida so they could play golf year round. Don and Jan originally settled in Palm Beach Gardens, then Miami before moving to the Stuart area in 1989. Don played in many South Florida Section events and when he turned 50 set his sights on the Senior PGA Tour. He and Jan bought a travel trailer and toured the entire country following the Senior PGA Tour as well as the Senior Series Tournaments. While the tour didn't pan out as hoped, Don did play in a handful of PGA events in his earlier years and after turning 50 qualified for three US Senior Opens and three Senior Club Pro Championships. In Stuart he built and taught at his own driving range called The Golf Ranch before being offered a teaching position at Eagle Marsh Golf Club. Don taught there many years before going into semi-retirement. His greatest pleasure came from passing along his knowledge and wisdom of the golf game to Jan and his many students. Don built solid relationships with his students and loved seeing how well they progressed. Many golf vacations were spent in the North Carolina Mountains which was a special place to Don and Jan. It was hard to pass up any golf course along the way.
Don is survived by his loving partner, Jan Carson of Stuart, daughter Katrina Lindsey of Bedford, IN, grandson Aaron Lindsey of Indianapolis, IN, and sister Sheila Eggers (David) of Kodak, TN. He was predeceased by his parents, son Scott Lindsey, brothers Leland and Glen, and sisters Juanita and Margie. Services will be at the convenience of the family. You can best honor and remember Don by playing a round of golf and afterwards reminiscing while enjoying a beverage of your choice. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Don's memory to The First Tee Treasure Coast, 101 SE Central Pkwy, Stuart, FL 34994 or online at FIRSTTEETREASURECOAST.ORG
. Online condolences may be expressed to the family @www.foresthillspalmcityflorida.com.