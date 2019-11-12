Services
Port Saint Lucie - Donald Wayne Whitman II, age 50 of Port Saint Lucie, Florida, passed away November 4, 2019. He was born August 4, 1969 in Fulton County, Georgia, son of Donald Wayne Whitman I and the late Myrtle Bradshaw Whitman. In addition to his mother, he is preceded in death by an uncle, Billy Byers. He is survived by his wife, Joyce Ann Whitman of Port Saint Lucie, Florida; his children, Katherine Whitman, Kayla Whitman, Donald Wayne Whitman III, and Devon Whitman; aunts, Theresa Darlene Byers, Rebecca Bryant, and Reedie Burnette; uncle, Tony Whitman; and seven grandchildren. Funeral service will be conducted Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 11:00 AM from Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel. Interment will follow in Peaceful Meadows Memorial Cemetery with Allen Bishop, Christopher Bishop, Kyle Hazeleaf, Katherine Whitman, Kayla Whitman, and Tim Evans serving as pallbearers. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Friday, November 15, 2019 from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM.

www.martin-hightower.com
Published in the TC Palm from Nov. 12 to Nov. 14, 2019
