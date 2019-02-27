|
Donald Wayne Yarborough
Fort Pierce, FL
Donald Wayne Yarborough, 62, passed away Thursday, February 21, 2019. He was a native of South Carolina then moved to Fort Pierce where he lived most of his life. Donald graduated from Fort Pierce High School and was drafted to the AAA baseball league. He played for the Minnesota Twins for several years after being drafted. After baseball, he went to work for Tropicana. He played softball as a grown man. His hobbies included Baseball and coin and knife collecting. He will be sadly missed by family and friends. Survivors include daughter Leigh Esther (Dayton) Rooks, Three Grandchildren, Jonathan, Davin, Dax Rooks, Two Sisters Linda (David) Gibbons, Gail Beville, brother Larry (Roberta) Yarborough. Proceeded in death by parents Hildrea and Maggie Yarborough, brothers, Junior Yarborough and Charles Yarborough. Memorial Services will be held Sunday, March 3, 2019 PM at Jones Chapel Methodist Protestant Church located on Perry's Chapel Road in Gainestown, AL.
Published in the TC Palm on Feb. 27, 2019