Donald William Edwards
Stuart - Donald William Edwards, 85, of Stuart, FL, passed away on Sunday, September 1, 2019, at his home with his family by his side. A Celebration of Don's life will be celebrated on Friday, September 27, 2019. at 11:00 am at the Mariner Sands Chapel, 6500 SE Congressional Way Stuart, Fl with Pastor Gary Carr officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in loving memory of Don can be made to Treasure Coast Hospice, 1201 SE Indian Street, Stuart, FL 34997. Online condolences and expressions of sympathy can be made by visiting www.Martin-Funeral.com where a full obituary can be found.
Published in the TC Palm on Sept. 10, 2019