Stuart - Donna Gilbert, 58, of Stuart, Florida, passed away peacefully and surrounded by family on February 27, 2020. Donna was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and aunt, and she leaves behind a community of family and friends who adored her for her kindness, sweet smile, and infectious laugh. Donna loved the beach, animals, her family, and rock and roll music. She was funny as hell. Her work ethic was unwavering. And her home-cooked dishes were sought after at family gatherings. Above all, Donna was known for her kind and generous heart. She treated everyone equally and with respect, and believed in a life with dignity for all. Donna is survived by her husband of 39 years, Roger Gilbert; daughter Nicole Wise and her husband Dewey Wise; grandchildren Gavin and Amelia; sisters Sherri Safford, Carrie Williams and her husband Simon Williams, and Gina Hughes; brothers Bob Safford and Nicholas Buccella; many nieces and nephews, and kitty cat Cakie. A celebration of Donna's life will be held on Saturday, March 14th, at 2pm under a pavilion at Sandsprit Park in Stuart, one of Donna's favorite places to spend time. All of her family and friends are welcome. If you would like to make a donation in Donna's memory to honor her love of animals, please do so at the Humane Society of the Treasure Coast. www.treasurecoastseawinds.com
"Wherever there is a human being, there is an opportunity for kindness."
Published in the TC Palm from Mar. 2 to Mar. 4, 2020