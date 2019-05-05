Services
Donna Lucille Server

Donna Lucille Server Obituary
Donna Lucille Server

Palm City, FL

Donna Lucille Server (nee Henry) passed away peacefully on April 26, 2019 at the Treasure Coast Hospice in Stuart, FL.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Lloyd and Norma Henry; her brother, Hal Henry; and her son, Douglas Server. She is survived by her loving husband, Wallace Server of Palm City, FL; her daughter, Deborah Hasten of St. Louis, MO; her daughter-in-law, Maria Server of Stuart, FL; and her grandchildren, Amanda Server of North Bend, WA, Meghan Server of Raleigh, NC, and Matthew Server of St. Louis, MO. She will be greatly missed by all.

Born in Ann Arbor, MI on April 6, 1932, Donna grew up in Jackson, MI. She graduated from Bowling Green University with a degree in elementary education, returning to Jackson, MI, where she taught kindergarten and raised a family. Summers were spent with family and friends at Torch Lake, MI.

In more recent years, Donna spent her time divided between homes in Palm City, FL and Crossville, TN. She was an avid bridge player, and she greatly enjoyed socializing and dining out.

Services will be held at the Palm City Presbyterian Church (PCPC) chapel, 2700 S.W. Martin Hwy., Palm City, FL 34990 on June 1, 2019 at 11:00AM, with inurnment in the PCPC Columbarium. A reception will immediately follow services.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the (800-AHA-USA1 or ) or to the Treasure Coast Hospice (treasurehealth.org).
Published in the TC Palm on May 5, 2019
