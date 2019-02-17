|
|
Donna M. Aurand Foley Pierce
Oro Valley, AZ
Donna M. Aurand Foley Pierce, 85, of Tucson, AZ, formerly of Vero Beach, FL, passed away peacefully in hospice on February 5, 2019 while singing hymns with her daughters. Donna was born December 28, 1933 to George and Stella Aurand, in Elgin, IL., and attended Elgin High School. She married John Foley in 1952 and together they raised five children while the family moved from Illinois to Pennsylvania, back to Illinois, and eventually to Missouri. In 1985 Donna married Philip Pierce and welcomed his four children with love. They spent many happy years together in Boca Raton and Vero Beach, FL. Donna was always happiest and proudest in her role as mother and is survived by her many children: Jon (Gina) Foley, Kate (Mike) Cusumano, Sarah (Mark) Langford, Jim Foley, Megan Grace, Philip (Sharon) Pierce, Soli Pierce, Susan (Mark) McIntyre. Donna also has nineteen grandchildren and six great-grandchildren who reside from Los Angeles to London, England. She was preceded in death by her husband, Philip Pierce, and son John Pierce. Always active, Donna pursued a highly successful real estate career in West Dundee, IL, Columbia, MO, and Boca Raton and Vero Beach, FL before finally retiring with Philip to Tucson, AZ in 2011. At the age of 70, Donna took up painting as a hobby, and many of her beautiful still-life and landscape paintings were admired by visitors to her home. All her life she loved to read, especially books on well-being and spirituality. A celebration-of-life service will be held at a later date. Donations may be made to at .
Published in the TC Palm on Feb. 17, 2019