Doris Henry



Fort Pierce -



Doris Henry, 96, of Fort Pierce, passed away on October 7, 2020 in Port St. Lucie, Florida. She died peacefully in her sleep of natural causes. She will be buried in Steubenville, Ohio in Union Cemetery next to her husband Claud. Doris was an active member and longtime resident of Spanish Lakes Country Club Village and a Lifetime member of Vero Woman's Club.









