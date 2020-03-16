|
|
Doris Hodges Nealis Strock
Stuart - Doris Strock of Stuart, FL passed away peacefully on Friday, March 13th surrounded by her loving family. She was 97 years old. Born in Philadelphia, PA, she was a graduate of Olney High School, Philadelphia, and spent most of her career in the banking industry.
In 1941 she married her sweetheart Raymond Nealis. They had two daughters, Carol and Karen, and for most of their married life lived in Bucks County, later moving to Stuart, FL. Unfortunately, after 42 years, Ray died suddenly.
In 1985, Doris was introduced to a wonderful man, Carl Strock of Angola, IN and Stuart. They married and enjoyed 23 very happy years together, during which time she learned to play golf and taught exercise to keep in shape. Carl died in 2008.
Doris loved to dance, exercise, sew, golf, socialize and spend time with friends and family. She was known for her happy and energetic personality that was adored by all who knew her.
She is survived by her daughters and their husbands, Carol and Jack McDonough and Karen and Buddy Sload. Doris was an amazing grandmother to Sean and Jen McDonough, Carey and Bill Lever, Buddy and Alison Sload and Mandie Sload. She was a loving great-grandmother to Kelsey and Brady McDonough and Cailey, Mackenzie and Owen Lever. She is also survived by nieces and nephews. Her family feels incredibly fortunate to have enjoyed her for as long as they have and she will be greatly missed.
The family will hold a Celebration of her life later this year. Memorial contributions can be made to Arden Court, 493 Stony Hill Road, Yardley, PA 19067 or Heartland Hospice, 460 Norristown Road, #101, Blue Bell, PA 19422.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the J. Allen Hooper Funeral Chapel, Morrisville, PA.
Published in the TC Palm from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2020