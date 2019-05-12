|
Doris M. Tucker
Ft. Pierce, FL
Doris M. Tucker, 87, passed away peacefully at home, with her children by her side, on May 3, 2019.
Doris is survived by her daughter Darcy and son-in-law Billy Nelson; daughter Dede and son-in-law Robert Brownlee; son Duane and daughter-in-law Delilah and her four cherished grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Duane H. Tucker, D.O. and her eleven siblings. She lived forty wonderful years in Buffalo before relocating to Ft. Pierce, FL and finally to Naples, FL.
A golf enthusiast, with six holes-in-one, she was a long-time member of Brookfield Country Club in Clarence, NY and Meadowood Golf and Tennis Club in Ft. Pierce, FL.
The family will have a private service in Buffalo later this summer. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the .
Published in the TC Palm on May 12, 2019