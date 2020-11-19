1/1
Doris Riefler Nelson
Doris Riefler Nelson

Port St. Lucie - January 16, 1930 ~ November 8, 2020

Doris Riefler Nelson passed away on November 8, 2020. She was from Port St. Lucie, Florida, and formerly of Malverne, New York. Beloved wife of Oscar Lawrence Nelson, Jr., and devoted mother of Kathryn Nelson Buchner of Greensboro, NC, and Karen Nelson Plunkett of Darien, CT. Also survived by seven grandchildren (Kristin Medlin, Karl Buchner, Carolyn Brunn, William Plunkett, Bradley Plunkett, Claire Plunkett, Reade Plunkett), and three great-grandchildren (Dorothy Medlin, Lillian Medlin, Thomas Joseph Brunn).

Doris was born on January 16, 1930 in Rockville Centre, NY and graduated salutatorian from Malverne High School in 1947. She was the Captain of the girls' basketball team. She trained as an Executive Secretary and attended both Katharine Gibbs and Berkeley Secretarial School. Doris was employed by Continental Baking Co. and P. Lorillard Co. in New York City and later employed by Grace Lutheran Church in Malverne, NY. Doris and Oscar were married in 1955 and lived in Malverne for thirty-one years until retiring to Port St. Lucie, FL in 1986. She was a member of Grace Lutheran Church for many years. Doris was president of the District 12 P.T.A. and was also active in the Hempstead Bay Power Squadron and her local softball and tennis leagues. In Florida, Doris was very active at St. Andrew Lutheran Church, Spanish Lakes Tennis and Golf Clubs and the Fort Pierce Power Squadron.

Reposing at Edward Lawrence Funeral Home, 2119 Boston Post Road, Darien, CT. Funeral will be private. Interment at Calverton National Cemetery in Wading River, NY.




Published in TC Palm from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
