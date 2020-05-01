|
Doris Runge Killam
Hickory - Doris Runge Killam, 87, of Hickory, North Carolina, formerly of Vero Beach, Florida, died peacefully on April 29, 2020. Born August 16, 1932, in Meriden, Connecticut, she is predeceased by her parents, Raymond and Mabel Runge, her daughter Mary H. Killam, and her late husband of 39 years, Mallory L. Killam.
Doris and Mallory moved to Vero Beach, Florida in 1963 and eventually owned and operated The Spindrift Motel and Cottages on Ocean Drive. After the death of her daughter Mary, Doris co-founded Compassionate Friends, a support group for parents who lost children. After raising four children, Doris become a successful licensed Real Estate agent, working along side her husband at Coldwell Banker-Ed Schlitt Real Estate. Doris was a member of The Community Church for over 40 years. Always giving back, Doris was an active volunteer at VNA Hospice House in Vero Beach.
Doris' greatest joy was her family. A loving Mother and Grandmother, Doris is survived by her brother Peter Runge (Sharon), of Walhalla, South Carolina and her three children, Sarah Mondano (Butch Coffey) of Vero Beach, Peter Killam (Jamie) of San Diego, California, and Rachel Gee (Brian) of Hickory, North Carolina. She is also survived by her five grandchildren, Mallory Gee, Maddie Gee, David Gee II, Zachary Killam, and Matthew Killam.
The family wishes to thank those caregivers at Trinity Village, Hickory, North Carolina for their compassion and care. In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial donations be made to Trinity Village, 1265 21st Street NE, Hickory, NC 28601.
Doris' family will honor her request with a private celebration of her life at a later date near Mount Pisgah, North Carolina.
Published in the TC Palm from May 1 to May 3, 2020