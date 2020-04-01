|
Doris Schimatz
Vero Beach - Doris Schimatz has passed away on Wed., March 25 at home at the age of 99 years, born Jan. 28, 1921. She was the daughter of Margaret & John Schmidt and was predeceased by her loving sister, Rita Frances. She lived in Astoria, N.Y. spending summers with her parents at their summer home in East Marion N.Y. Doris met the love of her life, Jacob Schimatz and they were married in December, 1947, 57 years of a happy life. "When he took my hand & when he held me close, he made my dreams come true." They lived on Long Island and retired to Ft. Pierce then to Vero Beach, Fla. where they enjoyed playing golf. They bought a condo in Grove Isle in 1985, she became very active in the community being a president in the social club for 2 years. Doris enjoyed playing bingo and mah-jongg with her many friends. A special thank you to her dear friend Gussie Favata, her caretaker for many years. Doris will be buried in St. Agnes Catholic cemetery. Greenport. L.I., N.Y.
Published in the TC Palm from Apr. 1 to Apr. 3, 2020