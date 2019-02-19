|
|
Dorothea Ely
Vero Beach, FL
Dorothea Dewar-Wilson Ely was born on August 20, 1934 in Brooklyn, New York to T.K. "John" Dewar- Wilson and Sophie Jacquemin. She died February 12, 2019 in Vero Beach, Florida after a long illness.
She attended public schools in Wallkill, New York and later received a B.A. in psychology from Rutgers University.
She married John R. McCoy Ely on February 20, 1955 in Newburgh, New York. She is survived by son Michael Patrick Ely of Orlando, Florida, Linda Marie Ely of Vero Beach, Florida and John Ward Ely (Laura) of Hillsdale, New Jersey, Granddaughters Jacquline Ely of Boston, Massachusetts, Sarah Schmucker (Jason) of Washington, D.C., Maggie Ely of Hillsdale, New Jersey, Terry Starbuck (Sam) of Arlington, Virginia and grandson, Jack Michael Ely of Hillsdale, New Jersey, Great, Granddaughter Kielty, Great, Grandson Finn, a sister Carol Miles of Rogers, Arkansas and 8 nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her parents, brothers Thomas K. Wilson, Phillip Wilson and Bruce Wilson and sister Marie Cimorelli.
In her retirement years Mom took great pride and effort in her research and writing. Her interests varied from Geneology, Astronomy, Ronald Reagan to the Titanic. She loved spirited conversation and would talk authoritatively on most subjects.
She was optimistic about life and principled in her views. She will be missed greatly.
Arrangements are under the direction of Strunk Funeral Home, Vero Beach.
