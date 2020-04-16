|
Dorothy Ann Kohl
Stuart - Dorothy Ann Shuey Kohl, devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, died peacefully, under Hospice care, on April 12, 2020 at age 100. She was the third of six daughters born to William Wilbur and Elizabeth Bosler Shuey on July 23, 1919
Born and raised in Dayton, Ohio, Dorothy graduated from Fairview High School and completed secretarial course at Miami-Jacobs College. For one year she was a private secretary at a General Motors plant in Dayton. She gave up her career to become a full-time homemaker after marrying her high school sweetheart, the late Harry E. Kohl, in 1942. Dorothy and Harry were happily married for 55 years.
Dottie as she known to her friends, enjoyed her life as a homemaker and mother of four children. She had many hobbies including tennis, swimming, golf and playing bridge, but her greatest passions were knitting and needlepoint. She was an expert at both and generously shared her knowledge by teaching others. Before moving to Florida, she devoted 17 years to teaching knitting to other members at Sycamore Creek Country Club in Springboro, Ohio. Her family members have all received cherished gifts of knitted and needlepoint items. Especially valued are the heirloom-quality Christmas stockings she made for her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Dottie was a lifelong Presbyterian. In Dayton she was a sixth-generation, active member of Westminster Presbyterian Church, where she served in many roles including Sunday School teacher, Deaconess, and president of the Women of Westminster. After moving to Piper's Landing in 1984, she became a member of Palm City Presbyterian. In a brief autobiography she wrote in 1995, Dottie described her life up to then as "75 years of blissful living".
Dottie is survived by her four children: Shirley A. Kohl of the home; Susan E. Birchfield (Larry) of Raleigh, NC; Thomas E. Kohl (Patricia) of Lake Wales, FL; and Robert W. Kohl of Kettering, OH; one sister, Caroline B. Shuey of Dayton; one sister-in-law, Norma Kohl of Greenville, SC; 8 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Memorial gifts can be made to the Salvation Army, Treasure Coast Hospice or Palm City Presbyterian Church. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Martin Funeral Home, Stuart, Florida 34994
Condolences can be made at www.martin-funeral.com
Published in the TC Palm from Apr. 16 to Apr. 19, 2020